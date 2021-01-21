COLUMBIA - The Boone County Democratic Legislative Committee for House District 45 nominated David Tyson Smith for the district's special election.
Smith is a founder and partner of Smith and Parnell LLC, an attorney located in Columbia. According to their website, he grew up in Columbia and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He attended Tulane Law School in New Orleans.
"So, on this historic day where Kamala Harris became not only the first woman, but the first woman of color to be inaugurated as the Vice -President of the United States, and a day that saw white supremacy and the rise of racism denounced from the inaugural podium, then I feel like now is the time for us as a party to put our Black Lives Matter signs where our mouths are and elect David Tyson Smith as our next State Representative," Ward 4 Committeewoman Chimene Schwach said.
"If we are an anti-racist organization actively working toward dismantling white supremacy, this is a step in the right direction.”
Smith was chosen by a majority of the committee to represent the Democratic Party.
It comes after former District 45 State Representative Kip Kendrick resigned from the position to become Chief of Staff for State Senator Greg Razer.
The special election is scheduled for April 6.