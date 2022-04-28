BOONE COUNTY − Jenna Redel has been nominated to become treasurer of the county, the Boone County Democrats announced Thursday.
Redel is the current director of risk management and human resources for Boone County, and is an experienced attorney with a master's in business administration, according to a press release.
According to her LinkedIn page, Redel previously served as assistant attorney general for Missouri from 2009 to 2014 and worked at the University of Missouri as a police officer and a peer advisory council coordinator.
The election will be held on Nov. 8. The Boone County treasurer is an unexpired term.
Dustin Stanton was sworn in as the county's treasurer earlier this month, after he was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson. Stanton's predecessor Tom Darrough resigned from the position in January. When an elected official resigns mid-term, the governor appoints an individual to serve in the position until the next available election.
The Boone County Democrats said Redel is a "well-qualified professional who will excel as treasurer." Its committee unanimously approved the nomination, according to a press release.
Boone County Republicans have not yet nominated anyone for treasurer.