BOONE COUNTY - Voters heading to the polls on Tuesday in Boone County can expect to see Proposition 1 Use Tax on the ballot. The legislation proposes to add a sales tax on out-of-state vendors for online purchases.
Columbia and Ashland voters will vote on two propositions for the use tax, one for the city and one for the county. Boone County's use tax would be 1.75%, Columbia's would be 2% and Ashland's would be 2.5% for out-of-state vendors. The proposed sales tax on the ballot is the exact same as what residents already pay when buying from local businesses in person.
Janet Thompson, Boone County's District II commissioner, explained why she believes Prop 1 could help businesses in Boone County.
"What the prop tax ultimately does is even the playing field for our local businesses competing with online vendors," Thompson said. "Instead of buying my olive oil from Zingerman's which is located in Ann Arbour, it's now the same tax price for me to get my olive oil locally at Boone Olive Oil Company."
Currently, out-of-state vendors that do not have a physical presence in Missouri do not report sales tax back to Missouri and its local counties. Thompson explained while online shopping may be a bit cheaper, it's hurting Boone County businesses.
"I keep thinking about times when I've gone into stores that no longer exist, like when there used to be a saddle store in Boone County. People would see the saddles at the local business, but then would be on the phone ordering that same saddle online," Thompson said. "That business no longer exists here in Boone County."
Voters in Columbia and Ashland will vote on both the county and the city sales use tax on Tuesday. The two votes are independent of each other, meaning voters could approve Columbia's use tax but not Boone County's. Similarly, voters could approve Boone County's use tax but not Columbia's.
If both taxes are approved, Columbia residents would pay 3.75% for out-of-state, online vendors and Ashland residents would pay 4.25%.
June Pitchford, Boone County auditor, explained how the majority of the county's revenue comes from sales tax.
"Boone County is significantly dependent on sales tax, about 65% of the county's operating revenues are derived from sales tax," Pitchford said. "As more and more retail activity shifts to remote spaces and the internet, that compromises the county's primary revenue stream."
