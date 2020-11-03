COLUMBIA - With the 2020 general election officially underway, the Boone County Clerk's office finally gets to use their second voter tabulation machine.
This comes as a record number of voters have been voting by mail due to fears of COVID-19.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said they received their first tabulator machine last year.
"So we've been using that high speed tabulator to count absentees since then. And it's worked wonderfully," Lennon said. "So we invested in a second one for the number of absentee and mailing ballots that we expect to have. So it's the same machine that we have, we just now have two of them."
The way the process of counting mail-in ballots works is as follows: After the ballot has arrived, bipartisan teams review the ballots for mistakes and damage. Then, the ballots are placed in a lockbox until Election Day. Missouri allows mail-in ballots to be prepared before election day, but does not allow said ballots to be counted before Tuesday.
Lennon said the bipartisan teams help make sure flawed ballots don't get fed into the vote tabulation machine.
"And if there is part of the the counting process involves having a bipartisan team, they're doing that counting," she said. "So if there is a problem with a ballot, like it's torn or that somebody has made a mistake, they can reconcile the ballot right then and make sure that it can be read by the machine."
Lennon said that given the number of mail-in ballots that have been cast in Boone County this election cycle, the counting will begin earlier in the day than usual.
"In the past we've started kind of in the afternoon. But we plan to start in the early morning just given the number of ballots that we already know we've received."
The polls to vote in-person in Boone County open at 6 a.m., and close at 7 p.m.
Anyone looking for more information can visit the city clerk's website or check out the KOMU 8 Voter Guide.