BOONE COUNTY - Election Day in Missouri kicked off with a record number of no-excuse absentee ballots, but overall numbers are expected to be typical, according to Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon.
"I think we're on track to be at around 20%, maybe a smidge higher than that," Lennon said Tuesday morning. "Our local elections are usually between 15% and 25% turnout."
The election law changes that went into effect in August 2022 require Missouri voters to show a valid, unexpired government issued ID in order to vote.
Examples of approved IDs at the polls include the following:
- A non-expired Missouri driver’s license or state ID
- A non-expired military ID or veterans card
- A non-expired U.S. passport
Lennon says that in November, the first election to deal with these changes, there were about 300 people who did not have the proper registration. However, this election had a much higher turnout, and they were able to vote with provisional ballots.
Linda Smith, an election volunteer at the Boone County Government Center, said it's an easy process if you don't have all the materials.
"Come and vote, whether you think that you have the right idea or not, we'll work with you. At the very least, we'll do provisional ballots. Sometimes it just requires an address change," Smith said. "Don't not come and vote because you think you don't have what's required."
The law change also allows no-excuse absentee voting in person starting two weeks prior to the election. Lennon said Boone County saw over 2,200 absentee ballots this year. Usually, that number is around 1,200 to 1,500.
"I don't think that's necessarily going to lead to higher turnout, but it is changing the proportion," Lennon said. "We've had far more absentees than we've ever had before in a local election."
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. You can find your polling place at this link. Find more information on issues and candidates on your ballot in KOMU 8's Voter's Guide.