COLUMBIA - Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill has announced he will not seek re-election in the 2022 election cycle after nearly a decade in office.
“I appreciate the confidence and support I have received from the citizens of Boone County since I became presiding commissioner in 2011. My current term will expire on December 31, 2022, and I will not be a candidate for re-election," Atwill said in a news release. "I am proud to have been a small part of the progress Boone County has made in the past 10 years and I hope to continue helping with that for the remainder of my term."
This is the first time Boone County will have a new presiding commissioner since 2011.
After Atwill's announcement, Nick Knoth announced his campaign for presiding commissioner. He will run as a Democrat.
“My professional and personal experiences have led me to understand how important it is to have leaders in Boone County who deliver results that help parents provide for their children, keep our neighbors out of a jail cell, and support a safe and prosperous environment for all who wish to call Boone County home,” Knoth said.
Knoth has served on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia and the MU Extension Council of Boone County, as well as volunteering with The Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri.