COLUMBIA - Boone County residents visited their polling locations Tuesday to cast in-person votes for the 2020 election.
The lines thinned out in the early afternoon, with some voters saying the whole process only took them 10 to 15 minutes.
Boone County voters must vote at their assigned polling locations, which created some trouble at the Daniel Boone Regional Library. Several voters waited in line, only to find out they had to go somewhere else to vote.
Mizzou Arena allowed anyone registered in Boone County to vote, regardless of their assigned polling location.
Missouri voters were allowed to cast their absentee ballots prior to Election Day, but some still showed up in-person.
Maggie Meyr, a sophomore attending MU, said she felt voting in-person was the better option.
"I've heard of a lot of different rumors, not sure if they're true or not, but I just heard about ballots being thrown away and just sort of messed with," Meyr said. "So I really wanted to make sure my votes counted, so I made sure I did it in-person."
Another MU student, Claire Wilkins, said she made plans to vote Tuesday.
"It just seemed a little bit simpler," Wilkins said. "I know mail-in voting is better, but I planned with a couple of friends to do this today."
Overall, the mood at the Mizzou Arena was light and not very intense. Wilkins said she's nervous about the results of the election but knows she did her part.
"I think our whole country is anxious," Wilkins said. "I am very anxious to hear the results, but I know no matter what, you know, we'll be united, and I think everything will work out."