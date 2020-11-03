COLUMBIA - It's been four years since the last presidential election. Due to COVID-19, this election season looks a lot different than the 2016 election, including how many Boone County voters are casting their votes.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said she's already seen a major increase in local mail-in and absentee ballots.
"Because of COVID-19, we have seen a huge increase in the number of in-person absentees and mail-in absentees," Lennon said. "The ratio of how many come in early, versus how many are being cast on Election Day is going to be much larger than what it was in 2016."
As of Oct. 30, Lennon said more than 23,000 early voting ballots have already been casted.
COVID-19 will also have an effect on what Election Day voting looks like.
Lennon said there were about 85,000 Boone County ballots counted on Election Day in November 2016.
This year, she said there should be an increase in in-person, Election Day voters.
"We've had some population growth. So we're looking at probably 90,000 total ballots cast," Lennon said.
Boone County is offering 76 polling locations for voters.
Each location will be set up with COVID-19 preventative materials like hand sanitizer, masks, socially distant lines and plexiglass barriers.
"Poll workers will be wearing masks. The poll workers that check in voters are sitting behind plexiglass shields, so that there's some distance between them and the voters," Lennon said.
Lennon said polling places are encouraging voters to wear masks while at the polls.
Missouri polling places will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.
As long as voters are standing in line by the 7 p.m. cut off, they will be able to cast their votes.
Lennon said to help move the voting process along, come prepared to the polls by reviewing a sample ballot.
