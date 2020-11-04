A Boone County election worker imports results on a computer

A Boone County election worker imports results on a computer

 Matt McCabe

COLUMBIA – The Boone County clerk's office announced the county's unofficial voter turnout numbers on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, the clerk's office said 91,675 total ballots were cast. 63,026 of those ballots were cast in-person, while the other 28,649 were absentee ballots.

The number is expected to fluctuate slightly within the coming week, and as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, the clerk's website reflected a total of 91,709 total ballots cast.

In 2016, 85,012 total ballots were cast.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the uptick in turnout is not surprising, partly because of overall population growth in the county.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, all precincts in Boone County had delivered their results to the Boone County government center.

The process for finalizing the results included importing data from precincts via a USB drive.

A list of local election results is available here.

Tags

Recommended for you