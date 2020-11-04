COLUMBIA – The Boone County clerk's office announced the county's unofficial voter turnout numbers on Tuesday evening.
In a tweet, the clerk's office said 91,675 total ballots were cast. 63,026 of those ballots were cast in-person, while the other 28,649 were absentee ballots.
The number is expected to fluctuate slightly within the coming week, and as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, the clerk's website reflected a total of 91,709 total ballots cast.
Unofficial Turnout Numbers for Boone County (close of polls):63,026 in person ballots cast28,649 absentee ballots cast% of active voters (114,691): 79.9%% of all eligible voters (131,037): 69.9%#Election2020— Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) November 4, 2020
In 2016, 85,012 total ballots were cast.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the uptick in turnout is not surprising, partly because of overall population growth in the county.
At about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, all precincts in Boone County had delivered their results to the Boone County government center.
The process for finalizing the results included importing data from precincts via a USB drive.
