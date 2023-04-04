COLUMBIA — The Boone County Fire Prevention District will receive $8 million bond to purchase new equipment and build a new fire station. The bond passed with 83% of the vote.
The zero-tax-increase bond, though not stated on the ballot, means that tax rates will not rise as a result of the passing for this issue.
The new fire station is set to replace the 40-year-old Station No. 8, located on Route K, which officials have said has “outlived its usefulness.”
Because the stations are operated in part by volunteer firefighters, Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp said he wanted to give them ample space in a new station.
“We want to give them areas where they can study, private spaces, kitchen spaces and better restrooms,” Blomenkamp said.
The bond issue is part of a larger 10-year rolling capital improvement project started in 2021. Every few years, the district has been working on smaller bond issues that maintain the 25 cent tax levy per 100 dollars on Boone County’s property taxes.
The 2021 issue of $6 million previously passed. The fire district plans to ask for another $6 million no-tax-increase bond in two years.
