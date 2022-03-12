COLUMBIA - Residents were able to have their community concerns addressed first-hand at a town hall meeting Saturday. This comes just a few weeks before the April 5th election day.
The meeting started at 1:30pm, and was held in the cafeteria of Benton Elementary school. The meeting was open to the public, and by the time the session began, more than 120 people had filed into the space.
The town hall moderator allotted two minutes for each candidate to answer a total of six questions posed from stakeholder groups, including solid waste workers and advocates for unionization.
At the forefront of the conversation was the issue of homelessness. Each candidate presented their own strategy towards solving the social issue. Roy Lovelady, Ward 3 City Council candidate, said that there needs to be more resources for the homeless, particularly given the pandemic.
"The way to fix the homelessness is work with the landlords who are no longer accepting vouchers," said Lovelady.
Other candidates on the mayoral front proposed a different approach to the problem. Mayoral candidate Randy Minchew said focusing on building more homes for the unhoused is the best option.
"The housing crisis could be solved by the city working with the private sector and letting them build homes," Minchew said.
Council Ward 4 candidate Erica Pefferman further stressed that there are other factors impeding those who need housing from acquiring it.
"We need to remove some obstacles and create homes for people," said Pefferman. "There are twelve hundred people on the waiting list right now."
The monetary aspect of addressing homelessness was heavily explored as well on the mayoral side. Candidate David Seamon said, "It's gonna start with funding."
Ward 3 City Council candidate Karl Skala echoed this idea, specifically emphasizing the need for financial security relating to utilities.
"Housing affordability has to deal with the fact of utility assistance," Skala said. "And I would advocate for increased utility assistance."
Across the board, candidates encouraged using creativity as a strategy to improve conditions for the unhoused in Columbia.
"As a creative person, I am going to blow you all's mind with ideas on how to help the homeless personally," said mayoral candidate Tanya Heath.
Ward 4 City Council candidate Nick Foster expressed a similar sentiment. "We need to be creative in addressing the need for more affordable units, incentivizing the construction of those units."
Mayoral candidate Barbara Buffaloe presented a different approach to the issue, emphasizing the need for recognizing unhoused needs as a whole in addition to physical resources.
"How do we actually live in our homes and how do we make sure that we can afford it," said Buffaloe. "And a big piece for me and a passion for mine is actually rental energy efficiency."
KOMU will host a forum in collaboration with the Columbia Missourian and Vidwest studios next week.
For more information about the candidates and their platforms, visit https://www.como.gov/.