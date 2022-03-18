COLUMBIA - Columbia city council candidates shared their views on trash collection, crime, federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and Columbia’s homeless population at a candidate forum Thursday night.
KOMU 8, the Columbia Missourian and Vidwest Studios hosted the forum, and both candidates for each ward attended. Ward 3 candidates included Roy Lovelady and incumbent Karl Skala. Ward 4 candidates included Nick Foster and Erica Pefferman.
KOMU 8's Emily Spain served as moderator for the event.
Crime in Columbia
Karl Skala said since he was elected in 2007, the number of police officers has increased by 18%, and the number of firefighters has increase by 13%. He said he wishes to bring back a “very successful pilot program we initiated a few years back.” The program served four areas in multiple wards. He said he regrets that the program was discontinued.
“The violence rates and the policing rates in those areas went down by tewnty percent,” Skala said.
Roy Lovelady said he wants community policing throughout the city of Columbia. He said he would like the police to take a guardianship role rather than militant apprach.
“I would like the urgency that they used when putting those lights downtown and addressing crime downtown throughout third ward and in other wards,” Lovelady said.
Nick Foster told a story about a conversation he had with a worker in downtown Columbia that doesn’t feel safe when he leaves work.
“Everyone needs to feel safe where they work,” Foster said.
Foster said he supports community policing, but that poverty and homelessness are also contributing factors to crime.
“We need to address the root issues that lead to crime,” Foster said. “We’ve got to address poverty in our city. We’ve got to address the issues that keep some people from being able to access all of the opportunities that all of us want to.”
Erica Pefferman said giving officers “the time and bandwidth” to deal with crime is a primary focus for combatting crime in the city. Pefferman mentioned that the Columbia Police Department makes less than other agencies in the area. She said her approach to CPD’s staffing issue would be “innovative” with retention and recruitment.
“We have have enough officers that have enough time to get out of their cars and talk to neighbors and speak to people, “ Pefferman said. “We can’t do that under our current pay structure.”
Columbia’s Unsheltered Population
Roy Lovelady said he wants to “reach out and help” homeless people in the city. He said he believes a “robust conversation with people who are already doing the work” is necessary to accomplish that goal. If he’s elected, he hopes to communicate more with nonprofits and private sectors. However, he said city council also needs to hear from unsheltered people in the community to know how it can best support them.
Karl Skala said he agrees with Lovelady that solutions to this topic “can tend to be frustrating” when trying to follow the advice of the boards and commissions.
Nick Foster said he’s been working on this issue “for a long time”. He said he’s pleased about the council’s decision to extend Room at the Inn’s season. This decision allows the nonprofit to help Columbia’s unsheltered population in a larger space for a few extra weeks. Foster said the city can support the homeless population and nonprofits financially and guide the efforts already occuring.
Erica Pefferman said people that are homeless often also fight addiction and also have mental health challenges. She said city council needs to “look holistically” and that the mental health crisis center is also a “very important investment.”
Columbia’s on-going Trash Problem
Roy Lovelady said Columbia needs to change the way it handles trash immediately, particularly in bigger pick up items. He said he wants the community to be involved in that conversation.
Karl Skala said he’s “agnostic” about roll carts, meaning he would be happy with either outcome. He disagreed with Lovelady on how to tackle the issue, but said it was a “private sector failure” multiple times. He also mentioned that he believed city council is “on the verge of decision”.
Nick Foster said this issue goes deeper than trash. He said the bigger issue is people in the Columbia community not feeling confident about the city’s ability to solve a problem. Foster said he wants to get to a place where not everyone is satisfied but “the majority is with roll carts.” If community members are allowed to vote on the issue, he said he is concerned with ballot language. He said he’s talked with Skala a lot about the issue, despite the language not being “up to [council] to decide.”
Erica Pefferman said she wants to take a step back, identify what will work, and move forward. She hopes to explore evert option if she’s elected. She mentioned her office downtown, her two businesses in the city, and how a lot of business owners are particularly upset with the current trash situation.
“What I have figured out is that it comes down to the city council not listening to staff,” Pefferman said.
After Pefferman’s time, Skala rebutted and said that “no such five bag suggestion came before city council”. He said there were suggestion regarding the system, such as paying as you throw. Pefferman was then given the chance to respond. She said residential trash has not decreased. Instead, it has moved into commercial trash. She then said the current city council hasn’t solved problem, but rather “moved the problem”.
All four candidates said they agree that voters should decide on whether or not to keep the ban on roll carts rather than city council deciding. Skala said that vote wouldn’t occur until August.