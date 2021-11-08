COLUMBIA — Chimene Schwach is declaring her candidacy for House District 46.
The position is being vacated by Rep. Martha Stevens, who announced she will not be seeking re-election for her final term.
“I fundamentally believe the foremost responsibility of the legislature is to represent all Missouri families, no matter what they look like or where they reside. Right now, it doesn’t feel that way,” Schwach said in a press release.
Schwach has lived in Columbia for 12 years. She is an active parishioner at St. Thomas More Newman Center, currently a Boone County advocate supervisor for Heart of Missouri CASA, a member of the Missouri Family Health Council Board, Blue Thunder Track Club Board and the Planned Parenthood Advisory Committee, according to a news release.
In offering her endorsement, former State Rep. Vicky Riback-Wilson said, “Having known Chimene for many years, I am confident she will be an excellent state representative. Her broad range of experience, combined with vision, compassion, and the ability to work with people from all walks of life, will serve us all well.”
Chimene grew up in Kansas City with her mother Paula Schwach, a former city planner and retired federal attorney. Paula Schwach was just re-elected to her third term as mayor of Westwood Hills, Kansas.
Schwach ran for Boone County public administrator in 2016 and was defeated by Sonja Boone.