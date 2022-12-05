JEFFERSON CITY - Elections for Jefferson City offices will begin on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the Boone Bancroft Room at City Hall, located at 320 E. McCarty Street.
The filing period will remain open throughout City Hall's regular business hours, and will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Candidates will appear on the ballot in the order filed.
Offices up for election in 2023 include the following:
- One city mayor – citywide (four-year terms)
- One municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms)
- One city prosecutor – citywide (two-year terms)
- One city council seat from each of the five wards (two-year terms)
Candidates must get three endorsements from residents of the area they wish to represent before they can run for office. A candidate must also provide a Missouri Department of Revenue (“DOR”) Form 5120, which candidates are required to sign before a Notary and file with the DOR.
“Candidate Endorsement Forms,” links to DOR Form 5120, and other pertinent information can be found on the City Clerk’s “Elections” page on its website.
Those with questions may also visit the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall or call 634-6311.