COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia is accepting petitions for Ward 1 and Ward 5 council seats for the upcoming April election, according to a press release from the district.
Current Ward 1 councilwoman Pat Fowler told the Missourian she plans to run for reelection, while current Ward 5 councilman Matt Pitzer will not seek reelection.
Residents who wish to run for either position must file a petition for office with the City Clerk's Office. Both petitions and instructions are available for pickup from the City Clerk's Office at City Hall from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., excluding weekends and city holidays.
The deadline to file is Jan. 10, no later than 5 p.m.
Candidates must be qualified residents and voters of the ward they wish to represent. They cannot currently hold any public office or position in the city government. Candidates are also required to obtain a minimum of 50 signatures registered voters of the same ward.
Election Day is April 4, 2023.