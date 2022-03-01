COLUMBIA - A forum with Columbia City Council candidates will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a focus on energy and climate concerns.
Tuesday's forum is co-sponsored by multiple climate organizations, including Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Columbia, Climate Leaders at Mizzou, Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Osage Group Sierra Club and Renew Missouri.
The forum comes as the city's municipal election nears, and the organizations hope to encourage the public to attend the forum and hear what the candidates are proposing to move forward with climate action in Columbia.
Openings on city council are for the third and fourth ward. The four candidates have agreed to participate in the meeting.
Third ward council member Karl Skala is running for reelection. He is running against Roy Lovelady.
Ian Thomas currently represents the fourth ward on city council. He announced in early October that he would not seek reelection after 9 years on council. Candidates seeking his position include Erica Pefferman and Nick Foster.
The organizers also held a forum for the mayoral candidates on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Both candidate forums focus on energy, climate and environmental concerns.
Peaceworks Director Mark Haim pointed to the high stakes for climate action this election represents.
“There are many important issues that the new council will be addressing, but, arguably, none more important than how our city will respond to the climate crisis... It is essential for voters to know where the candidates stand on these critical concerns,” Haim said.
Forum organizers made the decision to provide the questions to the candidates in advance.
“We want all the candidates to know more about energy, climate and environmental concerns,” forum organizer and chair of the Missouri Chapter of the Sierra Club Carolyn Amparan said. “We encourage those running to take the opportunity to learn more about these issues. And we hope that those who are elected on April 5 will be well versed in the challenges and opportunities facing us and will be ready to take the steps necessary to move Columbia forward to a cleaner, greener and more prosperous future."
Young people, with their future on the line, are also quite active in the climate movement. Barb Kuensting, vice oresident of Climate Leaders at Mizzou, said she believes that the city of Columbia needs to take a more active stance on climate change.
"To combat climate change to the best of our ability, reaching 100% renewable energy by 2030 should be the City's main priority," Kuensting said.
Kuensting also said Columbia's students are "counting on the city to do the right thing and protect the futures of children everywhere.”
In June 2019, Columbia City Council passed the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) by policy resolution.
On Feb. 1, 2021, the first CAAP report was presented to the Columbia City Council at its work session. The report provides an update on progress toward meeting the goals of the CAAP, as an organization and as a community. The annual report also outlines upcoming priority issues and areas of focus. The full annual report can be found here.
Voting for mayor and city council will be a part of the municipal election April 5.
Those who wish to attend the ward forum can find the link to the online meeting here.