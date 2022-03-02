JEFFERSON CITY — The Cole County Clerk's Office is mailing new voter ID cards to registered voters in Cole County ahead of the next election.
The office asks voters to destroy all old voter ID cards, according to a news release. Officials said voters should begin using the new cards in the general municipal election on April 5.
Voters should make sure all information on the new cards is correct, officials said. Assigned voting locations may have changed.
if you are registered to vote in Cole County and have not received a new voter ID card by March 22, contact the clerk's office at 573-634-9101. If you need to update your voter registration, visit the clerk's website.