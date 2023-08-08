COLE COUNTY - Voters in Cole County can head to the polls Tuesday until 7 p.m. to vote in a special election. Most voters will have one item on the ballot, with Wardsville and Russellville voters having an additional item.
Library proposition
Voters will decide whether they want to raise the amount of taxes they pay for the Jefferson City-Cole County Library District. The tax would increase from 20 cents per hundred dollars assessed valuation to 35 cents per hundred dollars assessed valuation. The Missouri River Regional Library said on its website this would result in about a 2.5% property tax increase for most households.
The money from the tax increase would be used for renovating and expanding the main library building in Cole County and increasing library collections, services and programs, according to the library's website.
The library says on its website that “major upgrades are needed to extend the life of the library.”
Wardsville marijuana tax
Wardsville residents will vote on implementing a 3% sales tax on all retail sales of non-medicinal adult-use marijuana in the Village of Wardsville.
The state currently imposes a 6% sales tax on recreational marijuana and allows local governments to add a 3% sales tax.
Cole County passed an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana in April, along with other counties and cities including Boone County, Columbia and Jefferson City. Those tax increases will go into effect in October.
KOMU 8 previously reported that it was unclear whether city and county taxes would stack — a decision that would likely fall to the courts after the Missouri Department of Revenue said it would offer “no guidance” on whether the city tax could be stacked with the county tax.
If the taxes stack and Wardsville voters approve this measure, recreational marijuana purchases in Wardsville could have up to a 12% tax added to existing local, county and state sales taxes.
Russellville use tax
Voters in Russellville will decide whether to add a 1% local use tax. This rate is the same as the local sales tax, and the proposition includes that if the local sales tax is raised or lowered, the added local use tax would also change to the same rate.
Where to vote
To check your voter registration and find your polling place, visit the portal on the Missouri Secretary of State's website here. If you know your polling place already, Cole County has information and images of its polling places here.
The last day to register to vote for this election was July 12. The last day to mail absentee ballots was July 26, and the last day to vote absentee in person was Monday.
Voters should have a government-issued identification in order to cast a ballot. Examples of approved IDs at the polls include the following:
- A non-expired Missouri driver’s license or state ID
- A non-expired military ID or veterans card
- A non-expired U.S. passport
Voters without acceptable ID may cast a provisional ballot, which will only be counted if the voter returns to their polling place on Election Day with a photo ID, or if their signature on the provisional ballot envelope matches the signature on their voter registration record.
You can view the special election sample ballot on the county's website.