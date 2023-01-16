COLUMBIA - A community activist has announced her bid for the 2024 U.S. Senate race in Missouri.
December Harmon announced her bid Monday on her new website, December2024.com.
Harmon will run as a Democrat and will face Lucas Kunce in the primary, a former U.S. Marine who ran against 10 other Democratic hopefuls in the 2022 primary. Kunce ultimately was defeated by Trudy Busch Valentine, who was then defeated by former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in November. Both Harmon and Kunce will try to unseat Sen. Josh Hawley.
Harmon is a New Jersey native who came to Columbia to attend Stephens College. According to an interview with the Missourian for her Progress in Civic Engagement award, Harmon left college due to a life-threatening brain malformation. She returned to school at Columbia College where she earned a political science degree.
Harmon is a member of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board, where she has been vocal about her concerns with the board.
According to her website, Harmon supports a women's right to choose, gun control measures, and Medicare for all, among other issues.