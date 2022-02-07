COLUMBIA — Local activist and community advocate Chimene Schwach has announced her campaign to represent the newly formed 47th House District.
Schwach announced her candidacy on Friday. She previously planned to run in House District 46. That seat is currently held by Rep. Martha Stevens, who is not running for re-election in 2022.
Schwach has lived in Columbia for 12 years, according to a news release. She is an active parishioner at St. Thomas More Newman Center, a Boone County advocate supervisor for Heart of Missouri CASA, and a member of the Missouri Family Health Council Board, Blue Thunder Track Club Board and the Planned Parenthood Advisory Committee.
“I am honored by all the calls and support I have received asking me to run from residents in the new 47th House District,” Schwach said in the release. “As a committed citizen and mother, I want to protect all of the values and freedoms that make the new 47th House District great."
Schwach has been endorsed by various local leaders, including current State Auditor Nicole Galloway and Rep. Stevens.
Schwach and Stevens first met through their involvement with Planned Parenthood in 2013, the release said. Stevens called the candidate "one of the organization's most active and passionate volunteers."
"Over the last 8 years, I’ve continued to watch and admire Chimene as she put her time and energy into many important causes in our community," Stevens said. "I am confident that voters can put their trust in Chimene to fight hard for our shared Democratic values in Jefferson City."