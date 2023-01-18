COLUMBIA - A community activist announced her bid for the 2024 U.S. Senate race in Missouri earlier this week.
December Harmon announced her bid on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on her new website, December2024.com.
"It's a day where we remember the struggle and the hardships that people have faced," Harmon said. "The reason why I wanted to announce my candidacy that day is because I believe we're shifting back to the areas we're trying to get away from."
Harmon will run as a Democrat and will face Lucas Kunce in the primary, a former U.S. Marine who ran against 10 other Democratic hopefuls in the 2022 primary. Kunce ultimately was defeated by Trudy Busch Valentine, who was then defeated by former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in November. Both Harmon and Kunce will try to unseat Sen. Josh Hawley.
Harmon is a New Jersey native who came to Columbia to attend Stephens College. She left college due to a life-threatening brain malformation. She returned to school at Columbia College where she earned a political science degree.
"There's a lot of instances in my life where things just went south," Harmon said. "I built a resilience to struggle."
Harmon is a member of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board, where she has been vocal about her concerns with the board.
She said it was a learning experience to be a CPR board member.
"When you get to see some of the inner workings and you see how it's failing, that really woke me up to the injustices," Harmon said.
According to her website, Harmon supports a women's right to choose, gun control measures, and Medicare for all, among other issues.
Harmon said her superpower is her bravery.
"My goal is to be honest with people to tell the truth," Harmon said. "I try to embody doing the right thing everyday when I wake up. It's why I wear Superman shirts."
Harmon said she and her team need support from the community.
"We're not starting from millions of dollars in the bank so we're going to grow this until we reach the primaries," Harmon said.