COLUMBIA - Columbia business owner Erica Pefferman announced in a Facebook post on Monday that she is running for Columbia City Council.
Pefferman is running to represent Ward 4 in Columbia.
She is the owner of the Columbia Marketing Group and COMO Magazine.
In the post, Pefferman said she's excited to have the potential opportunity to represent the people of Columbia.
"I love this city so much. Anybody that has been with me for any period of time has heard me talk about Columbia and its social issues and its working environment," Pefferman said.
Pefferman's announcement comes after current Ward 4 seat holder Ian Thomas announced he would not seek reelection after nine years on council.
The election for the Fourth Ward seat will be held in April 2022. The Ward 3 seat and the mayor will also be up for election on that ballot.