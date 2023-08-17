COLUMBIA - Boone County resident John Martin has filed to run again as a Republican for a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives in the August 2024 primary election, he announced in a news release Thursday.
Martin is running for state representative in District 44, which encompasses parts of eastern and southern Boone County including Centralia, Hallsville, Ashland and Hartsburg.
In 2022, he lost the District 47 seat to Democratic candidate Adrian Plank.
Republican Cheri Toalson Reisch currently holds the District 44 seat and has reached her term limit, and Martin said he hopes to keep the seat occupied by a Republican.
In the news release, Martin said he hopes to "be a voice for agriculture, businesses and quality education" if elected.
He said that, having been raised on a family farm in Centralia, he feels compelled to advocate for Boone County's local economy, which he said includes MU and a growing business community.
Martin owns Pro-Pumping & Hydrojetting — a Columbia septic service company — and as a local business owner, he said he understands the "struggles of local businesses and employees under the Biden administration and hopes to minimize the damage being inflicted from the federal level."
The release said additional priorities for his campaign include improved local infrastructure, tax reforms, and giving parents the right to choose the best education for their children.
“We cannot sit idly by as the federal government makes sweeping decisions that hurt thousands of people right here in Missouri," Martin said in the news release. "We must take proactive action to defend what we hold dear. That means rejecting new taxes on hardworking families, upholding our First and Second Amendment rights, and increasing opportunities for students to succeed, regardless of their zip code.”
The news release said Martin is a longtime pastor and his Christian beliefs and values guide him in "all he does."
“My faith tells me to strive for truth and leadership that helps people," Martin said in the news release. "As a public official, I would not take these commands lightly. My goals as the next state representative will be to provide opportunities for those seeking honest work to be able to support themselves and to be a listener for all constituents. We can’t tax and spend our state into prosperity with bloated government social programs, but we can invest in our future by promoting quality education and keeping more money in the pocket of the taxpayer — who can make the best decisions on how to spend their own money. I will always support the pro-life cause, because I believe that all life is precious and deserves to be protected.”
The news release said Martin and his wife, Lisa, have four children and attend Midway Heights Baptist Church. Martin is involved with the Boone County Farm Bureau, the local Chambers of Commerce, volunteer work with 4-H and coaching Little League Baseball, according to his news release.
Martin was formerly a member of Boone County's Republican Central Committee and organized the "Back the Blue, Back the Flag" rally in 2020 and 2021, according to the release.
The primary election is Aug. 6, 2024, and the general election is Nov. 5, 2024.