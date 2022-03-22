COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will host a meet and greet with the candidates for the upcoming mayoral and city council elections on Wednesday morning.
This will allow members of the business community to connect with the candidates. Both the mayoral and city council candidates will have a few minutes each to speak to the group and give their stances on issues relevant to the business community in Columbia as well as take questions.
The Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Dr. Brian Yearwood, will also speak on the no-increase bond issue. Janet Thompson, Boone County commissioner, will speak about Proposition 1 (internet use tax).
The meeting will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at the Missouri State High School Activities Association, 1 N Keene Street.
If you have questions about the event, contact Caitlin Ferguson at 573-817-9114.