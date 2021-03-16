COLUMBIA-- Columbia city council candidates participated in a virtual forum co-hosted by the Daniel Boone Regional Library and the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County.
Six Candidates responded to a variety of questions centered on their platforms and areas of improvement in their wards. The six are running for two open seats, one each on the Second and Sixth Ward.
- Bill Weitkemper is running for the Second Ward seat and spent close to 40 years working for Columbia's sewer utility before retiring.
- Jim Meyer is also running for the Second Ward seat and is a local business owner and veteran.
- Andrea Waner is running for the Second Ward seat and is a public health expert and human rights advocate.
- Betsy Peters is the Sixth Ward incumbent and running for re-election. Peters earned a medical degree from MU, later working as an assistant professor at the MU Department of Child Health.
- Randy Minchew is running against Peters for the Sixth Ward seat. Minchew is a local businessperson who has helped launch over 30 companies, helping them figure out where they can improve.
- Phillip Merriman is also running for the Sixth Ward seat and owns Seraphim Systems, a local IT company.
Candidates each had varying opinions on the issues most important to address in their wards from establishing a fire station in the Sixth Ward to addressing food deserts in the Second Ward.
Regardless of where voters stand, Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters president, encouraged them to turn out in the April 6 election.
"People often think of elections, they're really concerned about the presidential election," McLeod said. "Local elections really have consequences locally. If you live - in this case - in the city of Columbia, and you will be electing city council persons, they can have a real impact on your life."
Lauren Z Williams, Daniel Boone Regional Library adult and community services manager, issued the following statement:
"Libraries first and foremost are information providers. Part of the library's mission is to support an informed and engaged community. We think it is important to have a public forum, in a non-partisan space, where citizens can ask questions directly of candidates, so they can hear first-hand the candidates' opinions on topics important to them."
KOMU 8 News and the Columbia Chamber of Commerce will host another virtual candidate forum next week on March 22 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. KOMU 8 News anchor Megan Judy will moderate the forum, and the public is invited to log on and attend via Zoom.