COLUMBIA - After a full day of voting, Columbia has seen a historic tie for Columbia's City Council Third Ward seat.
The Third Ward council candidates, incumbent Karl Skala and challenger Roy Lovelady, are currently tied with 1,102 votes each.
Results will not be verified Tuesday night. Election officials are still waiting for military and provisional ballots to come in before certifying the election. Those votes are due by this Friday at noon.
If the the candidates are still tied once the election is certified, the choice about how to continue falls on the city charter.
Skala said he was surprised by the results, describing the outcome as a "predicament."
"Certainly a tie is better than a loss and I think we need to find out how to proceed here," Skala said. "I think it's fair to say that I sense--and I'm sure lots of folks sense--that there's been a bit of a cultural shift here."
Lovelady said he was proud of his campaign and said he thought it was successful.
"Of course there’s things that I could have done better and of course there’s things that I definitely wouldn’t do again," Lovelady said. "Ultimately I’m a winner either way."
Nick Foster won the open Fourth Ward seat. Foster received 3,564 votes to secure the seat. He beat out Erica Pefferman, who received 2,142 votes.
Foster retired in the fall from his role as executive director at Voluntary Action Center (VAC) in Columbia after over nine years. VAC is a local social service agency providing services for low-wealth individuals and households in Boone County.
Foster has said he will immediately focus on issues of public safety and health, as well as homelessness with an emphasis on making sure everyone in the community has an opportunity to thrive.
"We've worked really hard. I've had fantastic people around me. I've been so humbled by their support," Foster said.
Pefferman called the campaign one of her “most growing processes.”
“I've had opportunity to face things personally and professionally, that, you know, I wouldn't otherwise have had the opportunity to face likely,” Pefferman said. “I've learned so much about our city, I've met some amazing candidates that I think I'll be friends with for a really long time.
Foster will be sworn in at the next Columbia City Council meeting, which is scheduled for April 18.
KOMU 8 will give updates as more information is released about the third ward seat. Find the rest of Tuesday's election results here.