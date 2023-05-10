COLUMBIA − Columbia councilwoman Andrea Waner announced Wednesday she will not seek reelection next April due to a cancer diagnosis.
In a tweet, Waner said she was diagnosed with ocular melanoma.
"Two weeks ago, a 14mm mass was discovered in my right eye during a regular optometry exam," Waner said. "I've worn glasses since I was a kid, so annual exams are part of my routine. And, with what started as an obsession to see how big my pupils could get as a kid, I also always get my eyes dilated. That's how the[y] found the mass, dilated."
Some personal news: pic.twitter.com/DrscvSL7F0— Andrea Waner, BA, MPA (@andreawaner) May 10, 2023
Waner joined the Columbia City Council in April 2021 after voters elected Waner over Bill Weitkemper and Jim Meyer to represent the Second Ward. Her term is set to expire in April 2024.
Before council, she served as the director of advancement and operations at Central Methodist University and chair of Columbia's Commission on Human Rights.
Regarding next steps, Waner said she has been referred to an ocular oncologist in Kansas City for treatment and plans to get her eye removed.
"I think this is what being on city council has ben preparing me for - the ability to make hard decisions," Waner said.
Waner encouraged others to get their eyes dilated, "especially if you have light eyes and fair skin like I do - you're more susceptible."