COLUMBIA - MU Athletics Director of Compliance Bob Nolte announced Tuesday that he will be running for Boone County Recorder of Deeds in November.
The recorder of deeds is responsible for making record of documents primarily in real estate and the issuance of marriage licenses, according to Boone County government.
“I am excited to take this step to serve my fellow residents of Boone County," Nolte said in a news release. "My professional experience in compliance is perfectly suited to leading the Office of the Recorder of Deeds. I’m running for this position to ensure the Recorder’s office is providing excellent customer service and efficiently processing marriage licenses, deeds, and other important legal documents, and that these tasks are carried out with the highest level of integrity."
This comes after current Recorder of Deeds, Nora Dietzel, announced her retirement.
"It is time for me to explore some new opportunities, and travel adventures with my husband. I will leave with the knowledge that Boone County is one of the best run County Governments in the state of Missouri. It has been an honor," Dietzel said in a news release.
Dietzel was recorder of deeds for 8 years and has worked in the Boone County government for 25 years.
“As I begin my campaign, I want to thank Nora Dietzel for her years of service to Boone County, and I look forward to continuing the great work done in the Recorder's office,” Nolte said.
Nolte spent the last 9 years in the University of Missouri Athletics Compliance Office, working with student athletes and staff to ensure adherence to NCAA rules.
Outside of Mizzou Athletics, Nolte has served as the treasurer for the City of Columbia New Century Fund, which provides financial support for projects that benefit the city of Columbia.
Nolte also works with local youth through sports, previously umpiring baseball at Daniel Boone Little League, and currently coaching youth basketball in the “Smaller Ballers” program at the Armory, according to a news release.
Nolte is a graduate of Binghamton University and earned a master's degree in educational administration from the University of Southern California.
He was a Division I springboard diver in college and was one of 31 students selected to serve on the NCAA National Student Athlete Advisory Committee.
To comply with UM System policies, Nolte will be stepping down from his position with Mizzou Athletics to run for office.