COLUMBIA - With less than 24 hours until the municipal election, Columbia's mayoral candidates continued to hit the pavement to try and lock down votes Monday.
Candidate Randy Minchew said he met with people involved with his campaign and prepared for Tuesday. He says he campaigned at different places on Monday.
"I actually campaigned a little bit this morning. I went over to Oakwood towers. I had someone from Oakwood towers want to speak with me. And so I went over there and talked to a lady today. Had breakfast at Hy-Vee and ended up talking to quite a few people in there," he said.
Candidate Tanya Heath also said she canvassed Monday. She said her campaign is about uniting Columbia.
"What I want to do is I want to find the common thread with all Columbia. So the east, west, north, south, you know I want to talk to everybody and find that common thread so I can bring that idea up at city hall," she said.
Candidate Barbara Buffaloe said she hosted a coffee chat Monday morning and called voters to remind them about Election Day and will be canvassing until 5 p.m.
Candidate David Seamon was not available to comment on his last minute campaigning Monday. He said he will host a watch party for the race at Shakespeare's South Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Buffaloe will host her watch party at Ozark Mountain Biscuit and Bar starting at 7 p.m.
Minchew will have his watch party at Stadium Grill starting at 6 p.m.
Heath will host a private watch party for her family and team at friend's home.
