COLUMBIA — Three Columbia candidate forums are being held Thursday night, leading up to elections on April 4. The event was organized by the Columbia Board of REALTORS and includes candidates for the Columbia School Board, mayor and city council.
The school board forum began at 4:30 p.m., while the mayoral candidate forum began at 6:15 p.m. The city council candidate forum will begin at 8 p.m.
Columbia School Board
Three of the four candidates on the ballot for the Columbia School Board participated in the forum. Topics of discussion included major issues from staffing shortages to mental health. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit against CPS as a result of the district's mask mandate was also discussed.
Columbia residents will be able to vote for two candidates to fill the 7-seat board. The seats up open for the election are those of Blake Willoughby and Della Streaty-Wilhoit.
In addition to incumbent Willoughby, Suzette Waters, Adam Burks and Andrea Lisenby are running for a spot on the school board.
The forum started with opening statements from Waters, Burks and Lisenby in which all three gave the school board dismal grades on their handling of the district.
Willoughby was absent from the forum due to a work conflict. He also announced hours before the forum that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
On the issue of Attorney General Schmitt’s lawsuit against the district, the field of candidates had mixed views.
Suzanne Waters accused Schmitt of playing politics and that the lawsuit was “frivolous” and not about masking or the children in the district.
Andrea Lisenby doubted the real impact of the lawsuit, citing her intent to wait and see how the case develops.
Adam Burks said the board’s role was to weigh risk but added that he believed recent moves by the board to reinstate masking in Columbia schools was "done for a feeling of security rather than through justified risk assessment." He added that cloth masks were ineffective and should be replaced with more protective ones.
In addition to the issue of mask mandates, the candidates were asked about how to ease staffing issues and engage with parents.
Lisenby highlighted the need to change how the district hired substitute teachers from a private company with confusing applications to in-house hiring done by the district.
Waters stressed the importance of supporting teachers and acknowledging the struggles they face as a result of the pandemic. She also noted the need to keep focusing on student achievement.
Burks said his priority was to put kids first and pressed the need for better communication between parents and the school board.
All of the candidates supported a recent vote by the Columbia School Board to reintroduce school resource officers in schools. The plan would restart CPS’ partnership with the Columbia Police Department and is awaiting approval from the Columbia City Council.
Columbia Mayor
The candidates for Columbia Mayor includeBarbara Buffaloe, David Seamon, Maria Oropallo, Randy Minchew and Tanya Heath.
Current Mayor Brian Treece announced in September that he would not seek reelection.
On the issue of trash collection, candidates had a number of different ideas.
Minchew promoted a plan in which any 30 gallon bag could be used for trash collection, saying the current system does not work.
Seamon said he wanted to institute roll carts that include different sizes for disabled residents and senior citizens. Oropallo pushed for an oversight committee for waste and roll carts.
With housing prices continuing to rise in the city, affordability was a major topic of conversation.
Minchew pushed to streamline the process for building new houses to increase the supply of homes on the market and drive down prices. Buffaloe introduced a concept for increased affordable housing and more mixed use neighborhoods to drive down prices for utility hook-ups.
Oropallo went a step further by proposing a change to city ordinances that would help develop new neighborhoods and asking experts to look at Columbia’s zoning regulations.
The candidates then focused their attention on public safety, following several shootings in downtown Columbia over the past months.
Oropallo said she wanted to know how Columbia Police deploy their officers, but stated she was not convinced that there is a problem with safety downtown.
Seamon disagreed and stressed that the issues with safety were not limited to downtown, but extended to much of the city. He added that it was hard to convince the public that more cops can solve the issue.
Minchew had similar concerns about safety and pushed for more security cameras in downtown parking garages. He added that he didn’t believe that the city council could solve this problem and wants to increase police officer pay to attract new recruits.
Heath proposed an ad campaign to give people tips on how to be safe when going out.
Buffaloe recommended adding more streetlights and coordinating with businesses in the area.
Columbia City Council
The candidates for Columbia City Council are Roy Lovelady and Karl Skala for Ward 3 and Nick Foster and Erica Pefferman for Ward 4.
Skala is the only candidate seeking reelection.
This forum started with the issue of trash collection in Columbia.
All of the candidates supported putting the issue on the ballot and letting Columbia residents vote on the issue.
Pefferman pushed for privatizing trash collection, while Lovelady disagreed. Foster stated his support for rolling carts.
In addition to discussions on policy, Pefferman stated her concerns about the current dynamic within city hall.
“The culture between council and staff needs to be fixed,” Pefferman said. “It’s not a healthy place…the fish rots from the head down.”
Skala agreed that the way the council communicated with staff in the past did lower morale, but placed blame squarely on previous city managers such as Mike Mathis.
On the issue of policing all candidates agreed changes need to be made and stressed the importance of communication between officers and the public. Skala noted a previous communication program that did just that but was halted by a previous city manager.
Pefferman pushed to hire more officers to ease the pressure on police who are currently working overtime and increase pay to better compete for new hires with cities like Jefferson City.
Lovelady and Foster both supported the idea of increasing training for officers. Foster added that the city should increase training even if the move increases overtime for officers.
Another major issue discussed was whether the candidates approved of using American Rescue Plan Act funding to run a new emergency crisis center near Stephens Lake Park.
All candidates pledged their support for the plan and agreed that such a move would lend valuable aid to Columbia residents in distress.
The candidates also noted the lack of community participation in advisory commissions.
Lovelady said a lack of communication about the commissions, as well as between the commissions and city council are to blame. He added that increased diversity would give the council a better idea of the issues in the community that need to be addressed.