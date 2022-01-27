Columbia mayoral, city council and school board candidates will have the opportunity to show voters where they stand on local issues on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The Annual Columbia Board of Realtors (CBOR) Mark Farnen Candidate Forum will be held in-person at 404 Tiger Lane, also the headquarters of the Diversified Management Company. It will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
"It's a great opportunity for our membership, obviously, to get their questions and thoughts heard by the potential decision-makers in Columbia," Chris Martin, the immediate past president of CBOR, said. "But, really, the reason why we host this, and it's always been a completely public forum, is because we want everybody involved in Columbia, whether you have an interest in government or education or anything we deal with, societal issues, from a day-to-day basis here in our community."
The forum for Columbia School Board is at 4:30 p.m. The candidates are incumbent Blake Willoughby, Suzette Waters, Adam Burks and Andrea Lisenby. Willoughby will not be able to attend the forum.
Mayoral candidates will go at 6:15 p.m., These include Barbara Buffaloe, David Seamon, Maria Oropallo, Randy Minchew and Tanya Heath.
City council candidates will begin at 8 p.m. The candidates are Roy Lovelady and Karl Skala for Ward 3 and Nick Foster and Erica Pefferman for Ward 4.
Martin said he anticipates CBOR members will have questions regarding housing issues, such as affordable housing opportunities and assistance to homeless populations in Columbia. But, that's not all that the realtors have been concerned with.
"As far as it pertains to the realtors, trash service has been something that's been very prevalent and I'm sure will come up again," Martin said. "Affordable housing is certainly something that we want to see, you know, what kind of areas that the city council and the mayoral candidates think they can affect to be able to help us create some more affordable housing."
The event will be moderated by David Lile, the radio host of ‘Columbia Morning’ on KFRU.