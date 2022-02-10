COLUMBIA — Columbia School Board candidates will have another shot to share their stances on local issues Thursday in the Columbia Missouri National Education Association online candidate forum.
Residents can click this link to register for the Zoom webinar, which will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Noelle Zilgow, the president of the CMNEA, said the organization is invested in examining how the candidates would represent the needs of students, teachers and parents alike.
"We want a school board member who supports public education," Zilgow said. "We want a school board that supports teachers and our right to collectively bargain. We want school board members who have the interest of our students, first and foremost, on their minds."
This will be the first forum to feature all four candidates running for school board.
There will be at least one moderator who will ask all four candidates pre-selected questions that will be answered within designated time limits. All candidates will also have the opportunity to make opening and closing comments.
Zilgow said she anticipates candidates to discuss a variety of topics, including legislation in the Missouri legislature proposing a "parents' bill of rights," masking and other COVID-19 mitigation strategies, collective bargaining, and teacher retainment efforts.
"There's a big worry across the country about teachers leaving the profession, and so that's been on a lot of people's minds." Zilgow said, "So, there might be a question about, 'okay, well, how are we going to keep our teachers?', so we don't have this mass exodus at the end of the school year and leave us short-staffed."
This is the second school board candidate forum, following up a forum hosted by the Columbia Board of Realtors two weeks ago. School Board incumbent Blake Willoughby could not attend the CBOR forum due to a work conflict.
The deadline to register to vote in the April 5 election is March 9.