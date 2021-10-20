COLUMBIA - On Nov. 2, Boone County will have a special election with one issue on the ballot. That issue is the amended tax rate for the park sales tax. The rate would change from a fourth of a cent to an eighth of a cent and would go into effect for the next 10 years.
The CEO Of Local Motion, a Columbia advocacy group, says, "A common misconception about the tax is that people believe this is a new tax."
The tax has been in place for some time now and is only undergoing an amendment, which is the reason for it being on the ballot next month.
The park sales tax provides funds for the city to help maintain the upkeep on parks in and around Columbia. One of the biggest issues for these sort of elections is the turnout.
"We typically see about 10 percent voter turnout for these elections," said Brianna Lennon, the Boone County Clerk.
These low numbers in turnouts mean that every vote matters and can have an impact on the final outcome and Simonson says that can make a huge difference.
"Voting is our superpower, it's a way to make change or effect things that we want," Simonson said.
The change in tax is expected to generate around three million dollars a year amounting to about 30 million over the 10 year period if it passes on Nov. 2.