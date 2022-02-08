COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Schools teacher Kathy Steinhoff announced her candidacy for state representative in a press release Tuesday.
Steinhoff is running for the seat in the 45th District. That district's incumbent, David Tyson Smith, is running for the 46th District seat instead. Current 46th District Rep. Martha Stevens is not seeking re-election.
In her campaign announcement, Steinhoff endorsed Smith's campaign in the 46th district.
Steinhoff is retiring from CPS this year. She has taught math in the district for 34 years, at Hickman High School, Jefferson Junior High and West Junior High.
She is currently on the bargaining team for the Columbia Missouri National Education Association and is the former president of that organization.
Steinhoff carries endorsements from former state representatives Mary Still and Stephen Webber, as well as retired CPS superintendent Peter Stiepleman.
"Kathy Steinhoff is my choice for Missouri's 45th District. An exceptional educator with local and statewide experience, Kathy has proven time and again her ability to make the very best decisions for those she represents," Stiepleman said in Steinhoff's press release.