COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council Third Ward seat council race was officially certified as a tie on Tuesday. Both Roy Lovelady and Karl Skala received 1,102 votes during last week's election.
"Now that it is certified as a tie, it goes to the city of Columbia," Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said. "Then they will get in communication with the candidates."
The candidates will have to decide between three options on how to move forward with the results before next Tuesday.
They have the option to request a recount that would be done automatically via their machines.
Another option is called drawing lots, where they would decide who wins the seat by flipping a coin or drawing a name out of a hat. This method has been used in the past by the Southern Boone School District.
If the candidates don't choose either of those options, then a special election would be called by the Columbia city clerk.
Lennon said that option would present itself just like any other ballot topic.
"For instance if it goes on the August ballot, [the] City of Columbia already has the roll cart issue on the ballot, so this would just be another issue. So that if the Third Ward goes on the ballot, voters would see [it]," Lennon said.
A decision could come before next Tuesday if the candidates make a choice earlier.