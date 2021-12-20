COLUMBIA – Columbia woman Andrea Lisenby announced she has filed to run for Columbia School Board.
She seeks one of two seats which will be up for election on April 5, 2022.
Lisenby is the mother of three children – a sixth-grader, fourth-grader and kindergartener, she said in an interview.
Her past experience includes participation in PTA and practice with science and leadership in her career in non-profit medical work.
She said she hopes to bring her family's first-hand experiences with Special Education, CPS gifted program (EEE) and the traditional classroom setting to her role.
According to a news release, her main platform relies on unity and collaboration.
“I want to bring together families, teachers, and the administration for the common goal of helping each student reach his/her academic potential," Lisenby said.
She says the first step to doing so is for board members to listen and learn.