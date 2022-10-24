COLUMBIA - Matt Pitzer, a Fifth Ward councilman for two terms, has decided not to seek re-election for a third term on the Columbia City Council.
“After six years of delivering on my commitments to prudent financial management and prioritizing public safety and infrastructure needs, I believe the ward will be best served be fresh energy and fresh ideas,” Pitzer said in a press release Monday.
In 2017, Pitzer was elected by a wide margin. In 2020, he was re-elected without opposition. During his time, Pitzer secured more than $15 million to upgrade the 5th Ward's infrastructure, including expanding Nifong Boulevard, improving several intersections, and upgrading Sinclair Road in the future, according to the release.
He also led several public safety initiatives, including the construction of the city's new fire station (#11) and the addition of 38 new police officers and 22 additional firefighters of the fire department, the release said.
Other major investments during his term include the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal, opening of the first phase of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse and funding of the second phase, and opening of the Columbia Farmers Market permanent home at Clary-Shy Park. He also created and won approval for the city’s first-ever internal audit policy, according to the press release.
“I ran for office because the city was facing significant questions about its financial position and budgeting,” Pitzer said. “I leave with the city in its strongest-ever financial position and poised to make continued meaningful investments in the public’s highest priorities.”
“The only thing that gave me pause in this decision is knowing how much the city needs continuity and institutional knowledge at this time,” he said. “However, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe already has shown in her short tenure the strong leadership that will allow Columbia to continue to grow and prosper."
Prior to his tenure on the city council, Pitzer served as a member of Columbia’s Police Retirement Board and as the finance chair and a board member of the Missouri Humanities Council, according to the release.
Candidates for city council elections can file to run starting in the April election on Tuesday, Oct. 25.