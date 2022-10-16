KANSAS CITY - Missouri's Congressional candidates are in the final leg of the campaign trail, with just over three weeks until Nov. 8.
Fourth Congressional District candidate Mark Alford and Senate candidate Eric Schmitt hosted Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) on Friday night during Cruz's national tour ahead of the midterms.
Alford and Schmitt are both projected to win their respected races and become freshmen Congressmen. In the August primary, over 300,000 more Republicans than Democrats voted in the senate primary. As for the fourth district, nearly four times as many Republicans than Democrats voted in August.
Now, Alford is starting to plan for his first term in congress if he wins against democrat Jack Truman. Some of that planning involves committee assignments.
"I want to follow the will of the people of the fourth congressional district, and they need me on the House Armed Services Committee to protect Ft. Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base."
Current fourth district Representative Vicky Hartzler (R) is on that same Armed Services Committee. Rep. Hartzler decided to not run for re-election and instead try and run for the U.S. Senate. Rep. Hartzler took second in the primary against Schmitt.
Alford's opponent, Jack Truman, said in a news release he understands the conservative values of the fourth district.
"Even though I have many conservative values from living in this district, my 35 years of experience in the entertainment industry has opened my mind to liberal values," Truman said in the release. "This combination of both sides serves me well in representing our people."
Reporters from KSHB in Kansas City asked Schmitt why he has changed his tone and moved to calling his opponent "The Heiress," instead of by her name, Trudy Busch Valentine. Schmitt responded by saying he thinks Valentine is "out of touch."
"I think Missouri is going to be confronted with a choice," Schmitt said. "Are they going to have someone who is completely out of touch... or are they going to chose a fighter?"
While answering questions from reporters, Sen. Cruz and Schmitt both highlighted high inflation as key talking points against President Biden's administration.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and KOMU 8 has full voter guides available for mid-Missouri races.