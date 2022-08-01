COLUMBIA - Voters across the state will cast their votes Tuesday in the Missouri primary election. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Local polling places and sample ballots are listed on the Secretary of State's website.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon encourages voters to go over their sample ballot before heading to the polls.
"We encourage everyone to go on our website to look up their sample ballot, look up their polling place, and make sure that they are all good and updated for the election tomorrow," Lennon said.
There are 44 voting locations in Boone County, including three central locations. The three central locations are the Boone County Government Center, Friendship Baptist Church in north Columbia, or in south Columbia at Woodcrest Chapel.
Anyone registered to vote in Boone County can vote at these locations. Those are all available to voters that don't have a chance to make it to their assigned polling place.
Lennon said it's important to not mail in your absentee ballot if you still have it.
"If you have asked for a mailed absentee ballot and you still have that mailed absentee ballot in your possession, don't put it in the mail at this point. Postmark does not apply to absentee voting," Lennon said. "So bring it to our office at the Boone County Government Center by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, so that we can count it."
When going to the polls you must bring a form of valid identification. Valid forms of ID include Missouri-issued driver and non-driver’s licenses, a valid U.S. passport or a valid military ID.
Other options include providing the same form of identification,, including a Boone County voter ID card, state and federal identification cards or state college and university IDs.
Information on polling places, times and which precinct a voter lives in can be found on the Boone County Clerk website, under the “Where Do I Vote” tab. A list of polling places and a map of polling precincts can also be found on that site.
KOMU 8 is preparing team coverage for the entire day, bringing you updates from across the state on KOMU 8, KOMU.com and the KOMU 8 streaming apps. You can find the latest election coverage and numbers here.