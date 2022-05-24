COLUMBIA - County clerks around Missouri faced a 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday to compile and revise information for the upcoming August election.

After a 6-2 redistricting map passed in the House and Senate and was signed into law, clerk's offices had to revise their records to represent the new districts and ensure all voters were in the right district.

"Passing the map provided us with the certainty that we needed to be able to continue doing redistricting," Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said. "We've had to plan for redistricting the house districts anyway. So our office ends up being kind of the repository for all of the district maps."

With Boone County being split in half, some residents needed to be moved from district 4 to district 3.

Lennon said this process was completed from hard work.

"It has just been a few dedicated people. And we have worked on the weekends and in the evenings to get that done," Lennon said. "But because we knew that it was coming in, because we knew that we could prep a lot of the stuff. We've kind of worked around it."

The clerk's office will send sample ballots to Boone County residents that will show them who will be on their ballots come Aug. 2.

Information can also be found on the Boone County Clerk's website.