MISSOURI — Thousands of mail-in ballots are at-risk for rejection for mistakes like missing signatures or missing notarizations. Eighteen states currently have a ballot curing process, which requires election officials to let voters fix errors on their ballot prior to election day. Missouri is not one of those states.
For states that don’t have a cure process, it’s up to each county whether local election officials tell voters if they made a mistake.
“I’m not sure if the other counties are following suit and that’s where it gets to be a little gray area because every county does things a little bit different,” said Callaway County Clerk Ronda Miller.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said if a voter gets a notification that they received their ballot, there are no issues. If there are issues, expect a call from the clerk’s office.
“We make multiple attempts. We try on an ongoing basis to go through and any of the ones that we've received that still need follow-up. We will continue to do so all the way until Election Day,” she said.
Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer said his office tries hard to make sure envelopes are completed.
“We'll try to get a hold of them by either email or by phone and if they haven't called back within four or five days, we'll try to reach out again.”
Lennon said Boone County has a process for ballots marked incorrectly, but those are rare.
“The process under Missouri law is that we have a bipartisan team that can evaluate if there's an issue. Any kind of error that would be on the ballot would be if a voter accidentally picked two or if they had a tear in their ballot and our machine couldn't read it. Our bipartisan teams can recreate that ballot and then make sure that is able to be read.”
There are several pending lawsuits against Missouri’s Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft for the state’s voting restrictions. One filed by several local organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri argued the state’s lack of a guarantee to cure mistaken ballots prevents all ballots from being counted.
The deadline to request an absentee or mail-in only ballot is Oct. 21. The USPS recommends voters mail ballots by Oct. 27 to make sure election officials receive it in time.
All ballots must arrive to election authorities by 7pm on Election Day to be counted.