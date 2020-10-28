COLUMBIA - With only six days until Election Day, County clerks are getting a lot of calls.
There's a lot of questions voters are asking, including what Election Day might look like to what happens if you want to vote and have COVID-19.
For Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, this means they've stayed busy.
"So when the absentee voting period started six weeks ago, we were seeing about 150 people per day, then it went up to 4 or 5 hundred a day," Lennon said. "Yesterday had 861."
Boone County isn't the only county with higher turnout and questions.
Cole County is also seeing an uptick.
"We voted over 4000 people here so far," Steve Korsmeyer, Cole County Clerk, said. "It is very, very busy."
One of the more common questions both have heard is 'what happens if I want to vote, but I have COVID-19?'.
Both in Cole and Boone Counties, a bipartisan pair of Election Judges will come to where you are, as long as you request it.
This system isn't new, and has been used for years. It's just now being used for COVID-19 patients.
"On Election Day, if we had people that were confined to the hospitals, we would always try and send our teams out to vote them," Korsmeyer said. "You're talking one or two, maybe three people. We've already got probably 10 or 15."
Another common question is mail-in ballots. How do you know if they'll get there by 7 p.m. on Election Day?
"Absentee ballots can be brought in by an immediate family member and dropped off here at our office all the way up until Election Day," Korsmeyer said. "I did get a call from the post office, they are going to make sure that all the ballots they have in their possession will be delivered in my office at 6:30 on Election Day."
Lastly, what happens if you moved recently, but stayed within the County?
"The important thing is take some time before you go vote to check your voter registration, because that will save you time at the polls," Lennon said. "If you do move from one side of Columbia to the other or a different part of Boone County, your polling location likely is going to change too."
Korsmeyer echoed that.
"If you're a registered voter in Cole COunty there's nothing that'll stop you from voting on Election Day," he said. "You can change your address on Tuesday, as long as you stay within Cole County."
Lennon said Boone County has already had roughly 15% of eligible voters vote by absentee ballot so far.
Korsmeyer said they've received almost double the 4000 absentee votes from 2016 so far.
