BOONE COUNTY — After 15 years at the Boone County prosecuting attorney, Dan Knight announced Monday that he would not seek reelection.
Knight said he is strongly considering running for Boone County Circuit Court judge in 2024. If Knight was elected for another term as prosecutor and later elected as circuit court judge, his replacement would be selected by Gov. Mike Parson.
"I believe this is a choice that should be made by the citizens of Boone County," Knight said in the release.
Knight has worked at the Boone County Prosecutor's Office for 29 years. He served as an assistant prosecutor and first assistant prosecutor before being elected as prosecuting attorney in 2007.
"From the time I started working here, I have loved my job because I have had the opportunity to do the right thing every single day," Knight said.
Knight's term ends on Dec. 31. By announcing his decision now, Knight said there will be "ample opportunity" for potential candidates to file ahead of the upcoming election.
"I would like to thank the citizens of Boone County for electing me to serve four terms as the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney," Knight said. "It has been a true honor to have served in this capacity, and I will always be grateful."
Local prosecutor announces Democratic candidacy
Roger Johnson, former assistant attorney general and Boone County first assistant prosecutor, announced his candidacy for Knight's seat last week. Johnson is running as a Democrat, according to a news release.
Johnson is an attorney at the Van Matre Law Firm in downtown Columbia. He grew up in a small town in southern Missouri. He studied political science at the University of Missouri and attended Washington University in St. Louis for law school.
Johnson said in a news release that change in the prosecutor's office was "overdue."
"In the last year, half of the attorneys and large numbers of other staff have left, largely due to mismanagement," Johnson said. "The cost of this disorganization is that serious and violent crimes don’t get the attention they deserve.”
His campaign includes an overhaul of the local criminal justice system.
“If you talk with law enforcement, victims, and others that come in contact with the criminal system, you will hear story after story about how justice in Boone County has broken down under the current administration,” Johnson said. “I just couldn’t sit by and watch it keep happening. Boone County deserves better.”