COLUMBIA - The last day for voters to request a mailed absentee ballot for the upcoming Nov. 2 election in Columbia is Wednesday at 5 p.m.

You can request a ballot on Boone County's Website.

The sole vote on the ballot is the park sales tax. Voters will have to decide whether to keep the park sales tax at its current level, one fourth of 1%, or reduce it to one eighth of 1%.

According to the city of Columbia, the current tax is broken into two separate categories. Half of the current tax is permanent and generates over $3 million a year. The other half is renewable and is scheduled to expire in March 2022. It generates about $3.1 million a year.

The Columbia park sales tax is a dedicated sales tax for local parks applied to all retail sales made within the city of Columbia that are subject to taxation. It would not change Columbia's sale tax rate.

The renewable one eighth received from the local park sales tax is used solely for local parks for the city, in order to purchase, improve and manage parks, trails and natural lands for water quality, wildlife, tree preservation and recreation purposes.

The extension time frame would be 10 years, if approved.