Dems win majority of Boone County House district seats

COLUMBIA - Democratic candidate Adrian Plank won the Missouri’s House District 47 seat on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Plank had 52% of the vote, while Republican John Martin had 48%.
Plank welcomed the news at a watch party with family, friends and supporters at the The Roof in Columbia. Doug Mann, Kathy Steinhoff and other Boone County Democrats were also in attendance.
“I think it’s important to let voters know no matter party affiliation, I’m here to represent people and those people in the 47th need that representation," Plank said.
It’s looking like Democrat Adrian Plank will win the House District 47 seat. This is his third time running for this seat. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6aw54wxVYL— Reagan Di Trolio TV (@ReaganTrolio) November 9, 2022
House District 47 was represented by Rep. Chuck Basye for eight years, but was term-limited and could not run for re-election.
The Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines earlier this year — changing districts for the U.S. House and State House. House District 47 covers the northwest part of Boone County. Redistricting cut out the district’s out-of-county residents and extended its reach into Columbia.
Last week, KOMU 8 reported this change in redistricting lines could possibly flip this seat to the Democrats, which proved correct Tuesday.
This is Plank's third time running for this seat after having two unsuccessful runs against Rep. Basye in the past two elections.
Plank said he is a union carpenter and a veteran of several campaigns. He told KOMU 8 last week that as representative, he will represent the working class.
Plank also said some of his main priorities include abortion access for women, supporting unions, and increase funding for education in public schools.
"My goal as a legislator is to lead in education and funding," Plank said. "We need to be able to keep up with technology and teach our kids the new technologies that come out so fast."
District 44
Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch will continue to represent the 44th District in the Missouri House of Representatives. This will be her third session in the seat.
After campaigning against Democrat Dave Raithel, Reisch won with 62% of the vote.
According to reporting from the Columbia Missourian, Reisch will pursue passing legislation from her previous session, especially with hopes of increasing funding for Missouri Task Force 1.
Reisch hopes to continue serving on the Elected Officials Committee and on the House Education Committee, but since the Speaker of the House chooses what committees representatives serve on, this is not guaranteed.
According to her biography, Reisch graduated from Hallsville High School and became a certified municipal clerk and certified court administrator with MU.
Reisch, in addition to her legislative duties, works as a legal assistant for Cline, Braddock and Basinger law office in Columbia. Other previous experience includes her experience as city clerk, court administrator and mayor of Hallsville.
District 45
Kathy Steinhoff will represent District 45 in the Missouri House of Representatives. Steinhoff won the election unopposed.
Steinhoff welcomed the news at a watch party with family, friends and supporters at the The Roof in Columbia. Doug Mann, Adrian Plank and other Boone County Democrats were also in attendance.
David Tyson Smith has been the representative for District 45 since 2021, but due to redistricting, his district changed, and he ran for District 46 instead.
Steinhoff is a retired teacher from Columbia Public Schools, working at West Junior, Jefferson Junior and Hickman High School. She also served as chair of one school’s math department, as well as president for the Columbia Missouri National Education Association.
Steinhoff is also involved in her local teachers union, serving as president from 2015 to 2021 and currently a member of the bargaining team.
Steinhoff retired from her position in May and saw it as a "perfect storm of timing” that no one had filed to run in her district.
Her website takes a strong stance on protecting education. Steinhoff understands that money can’t solve everything, but in education, it causes a lot of problems.
"I hate to say let's throw money at a problem, but money is at the root of every issue I see in education now," Steinhoff said. "There may need to be some bigger things that need to change in education but until we are fully funding it, how are we going to find out?"
Steinhoff also mentions working to end gun violence and social inequalities throughout the state of Missouri.
District 46
David Tyson Smith will represent District 46 in the Missouri House of Representatives. He was the district’s sole candidate.
Smith has been the representative for District 45 since 2021, but due to redistricting, his district has since changed. Current representative for the District 46, Martha Stevens, is not seeking reelection.
While in office, Smith has sponsored bills relating to traffic stops, public defenders, civilian review boards and more.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the change in district doesn’t change much for Smith. For him, it is still all about the people.
"It's the same fight," Smith said. "You get up every day wanting to help people."
As far as issues go, Smith has a wide range including equal access to quality education, higher wages, affordable housing and prison reform.
One thing in particular he hopes to do is to file a bill banning teenagers from buying automatic weapons.
Smith grew up in Columbia, attending Hickman High School and later college at MU. He graduated from Tulane Law School and started his own practice, Smith and Parnell LLC, where he has served as an attorney for almost 20 years.
An active member of the Columbia community, Smith helped form the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board and serves on the Missouri Advisory Committee to the United States Commission on Civil Rights. He is also active in the arts community, serving on the Ragtag Board of Directors.
District 49
Republican Jim Schulte won the seat for Missouri’s 49th District in the House of Representatives.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Schulte won 72% of the vote, while his opponent Jessica Slisz had 28%.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, while in office, Schulte hopes to protect Missouri’s constitutional rights.
Schulte says he's “on a mission defend your Constitutional rights, enact pro-life policies, oppose new taxes, and empower parents and students."
Schulte has lived in Missouri his whole life and is a former Missouri Highway Patrol Officer, a 41-year veteran of the National Guard and Army Reserve, and served two combat tours in Afghanistan.
District 50
Democrat Doug Mann will serve Missouri’s 50th District in the House of Representatives.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Mann took 55% of the vote while Republican James Musgraves took 45%.
Mann welcomed the news at a watch party with family, friends and supporters at the The Roof in Columbia. Adrian Plank, Kathy Steinhoff and other Boone County Democrats were also in attendance.
“I’m thankful for everyone that did vote for me and for those people that didn’t vote for me, I’m still going to be a voice for you," Mann told KOMU 8.
While in the seat, Mann wants to lobby for equal healthcare and education for every child in Missouri. He also will advocate for unionization and policies that protect people from discrimination.
On his website, Mann affirms, “As your representative, I promise to listen to your concerns and fight for you day in, day out.”
Mann is a previous high school teacher and moved to Columbia to attend law school at MU.