JEFFERSON CITY - Candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file for open Jefferson City seats in its city government. Election filing opened on Dec. 6.
The following seats are up for election on April 4, 2023:
- Mayor – citywide (four-year terms)
- Municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms)
- City prosecutor – citywide (two-year terms)
- One city council seat from each of the five wards (two-year terms)
So far, only one candidate has filed to run for mayor: current Ward 4 councilman Ron Fitzwater.
Current municipal judge Scott Evans has filed for the same position. Evans has served as municipal judge since 2021.
Gaylin Carver has filed to keep her city prosecutor seat.
In Ward 1, current councilman David Kemna has filed to run for the seat. Randy Hoselton and Jeff Ahlers also have filed for Ward 1.
Ward 2 has one open seat, in which Aaron Mealy has filed to run.
Current Ward 3 councilman Scott Spencer has filed to keep his seat. Treaka Young also has filed for the one open seat.
Current Ward 4 councilman Derrick Spicer has filed to keep his seat.
Alicia Edwards and Mark Schwartz have filed for Ward 4. Current Ward 4 councilman Mark Schreiber has not filed to rerun.
Information on how to file can be found on the City Clerk’s “Elections” page on its website, including a 2023 city election candidate list.
KOMU 8 will update this story if additional candidates file to run by 5 p.m. Tuesday.