JEFFERSON CITY - Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file for open Jefferson City seats in its city government. Election filing opened on Dec. 6.
The following seats are up for election on April 4, 2023:
- Mayor – citywide (four-year terms)
- Municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms)
- City prosecutor – citywide (two-year terms)
- One city council seat from each of the five wards (two-year terms)
Only one candidate filed to run for mayor: current Ward 4 councilman Ron Fitzwater. Current Mayor Carrie Tergin termed out of office and is unable to run.
Current municipal judge Scott Evans filed for the same position. Evans has served as municipal judge since 2021.
Gaylin Carver filed to keep her city prosecutor seat.
In Ward 1, current councilman David Kemna filed to run for the seat. Randy Hoselton and Jeff Ahlers also filed for Ward 1.
Ward 2 has one open seat, in which Aaron Mealy filed to run.
Current Ward 3 councilman Scott Spencer filed to keep his seat. Treaka Young also filed for the one open seat in the ward.
Current Ward 4 councilman Derrick Spicer filed to keep his seat.
Alicia Edwards and Mark Schwartz filed for Ward 4. Current Ward 4 councilman Mark Schreiber did not file to rerun.