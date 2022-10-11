JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday, Oct. 12 marks the final day Missourians can register for the upcoming midterm election.
With the new ID requirements implemented by House bill 1878, voters are now required to present photo ID to not only register, but to vote as well on Nov. 8.
"If you're at the polls on Election Day, and you forget your ID or don't have it with you, you have the option to vote a [blue] provisional ballot," Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer said.
And with the implementation of HB 1878, voters are able to change their address after the registration deadline by going to their county clerk's office.
"If you've moved, and you don't get your address changed before Election Day, and you want to vote on Election Day, then you have to come in here to vote," Korsmeyer said. "And you'll change your address here and you will vote here on Election Day, that's new."
Voters who want to check their registration status can fill out a form on the Secretary of State's website.
Lawsuits filed in September, led by the NAACP and League of Women Voters, challenge the voter ID law and voter engagement. Korsmeyer said he expects for the judge to wait until after the election to decide on the measure.
"It's hard to make decisions just a few weeks before an election that changes things, you know, once the communications have been out," Korsmeyer said. "So, I think that they may just wait [to] make a decision on the voter ID after the election. Just not to confuse people."
