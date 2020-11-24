MEXICO – While driving through mid-Missouri, it’s hard to miss the political signs scattered in yards.
However, they have started to disappear. State and local elections have wrapped up, and Joe Biden has been named President-elect.
In Mexico, the few signs left standing are in violation of the city code. According to Chapter 42, Article XV, Section 42-987 D, “All signs shall be removed no later than seven days after the election.
There is no clarification to whether that is seven days after the ballots close or when the election is certified.
For Mexico-native Randy Cash, certification signals an end to the election.
“The news media does not call elections in anyway shape or form,” Cash said. “So, until it is certified, I’m not removing them.”
Mexico City Manager Bruce Slagle said his office has not had many issues requesting residents to remove their signs.
“It happens every election, and it’s just a friendly reminder,” Slagle said. “Most people are in compliance.”
In an interview with KXEO, Slagle stated that notices to those in violation will start being issued after Thanksgiving.
The ordinance lists elections signs as “temporary.” However, Cash doesn’t see them that way.
“My signs have value, I paid for every single one of them that’s in my yard” Cash said. “It’s not a temporary garage sale sign.”
Cash’s multitude of signs have not gone unnoticed. His wife, Jessica, said their family has been harassed for their display.
“Our daughters were selling friendship bracelets on the lawn, completely unrelated to the signs,” Jessica said. “People came up and started calling them names and cussing at them.”
When the time comes, said he will remove the signs and opt for flags.
“I’ll follow the city ordinance,” Cash said. “I have four flags that will go up when the signs go down.”