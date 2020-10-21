COLUMBIA - The race for a state senate seat is heating up, and political ads are becoming more and more prevalent as Election Day gets closer.
In mid-Missouri, that means more and more ads between Senator Caleb Rowden and his opponent Judy Baker.
Last week, Rowden's ads against Baker were fact-checked. Now, KOMU 8 is fact-checking Baker's ads against Rowden.
Baker's ads have focused on Rowden's comments on the Affordable Care Act. Multiple ads claim Rowden doesn't support Medicaid or those with preexisting conditions.
Rowden said that's not true, and points out prior legislation he's supported.
"The Baker campaign and others who have said that I don't support this, they don't use, there is no citation in their story," Rowden said in an interview with KOMU 8 on Tuesday. "As to what they're referring to in my opposition on this, we can point to the bill that we filed last year that would protect folks with preexisting conditions."
This is true. Rowden did file a bill concerning Medicaid last session. SB 970 would have provided a backup, in case private health insurance was overturned by a federal court.
In the text of the bill, however, there is no mention of preexisting conditions.
That ad also said Rowden opposed expanding Medicaid and refers to a House Bill from 2014.
This is true.
In 2014, HB 2011 was introduced, and resolutions were introduced on March 25 of that year. One of the resolutions involved expanding Medicaid to low-income adults.
Rowden voted 'no' to that resolution.
Another ad claimed Rowden has openly critiqued the ACA on social media.
That's true.
Twice on Twitter, Rowden used the hashtag "trainwreck" when referring to the ACA.
In the same ad as the critique against the ACA, Rowden's record of taking money from special interests is brought up.
"Caleb Rowden took over $3 million from special interests, and stands with Trump, and the drug and insurance industries," the ad claimed.
Rowden said the money the ad is referring to isn't from special interests, but from his time as a politician.
"So the number my opponent is using is literally every dollar I've raised in my eight years, including my time in the house," Rowden said.
Election Day is 13 days away. For a full voter guide, check out the KOMU 8 Voter Guide.